Akshay Kumar gives Wednesday motivation with swinging pull-ups, netizens go gaga over his fitness

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is regarded as one of the fittest stars of Bollywood, and he owns the title. On Wednesday, The Housefull star took the internet by storm by uploading his workout regime on social media.

In the video, Akki is swinging between poles placed parallel to each other. While swaying, he is also nailing the pull-ups like a pro, and just looks like a perfect competition to Spider-Man or even Tarzan. Akshay shared the video as a perfect workout motivation video, and wrote, "My best mornings are those that start like this. Yours? #WednesdayMotivation." After watching the video, you might question, 'is he really a 55-year-old?'

Check out the video

My best mornings are those that start like this.

Yours?#WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/uhB3W33rD1 November 2, 2022

As soon as Kumar shared the video, it went viral within few minutes. A user wrote, "Ye Akshay Kumar wapas chahiye." Another user wrote, "HE'S 55 but in reality he's aging backwards." One of the user wrote, "you prove Akki sir Fitness is not only about having a six pack abs. Natural fitness." A netizen wrote, "Please do more action movies sir, atleast make 2 big scale full on action movies every year." Another netizen wrote, "We want this action Avatar of @akshaykumar sir with big big guns full serious mass action movies." A fan stated, "We want to see you in big larger than life action movies sir, please don't waste your potential by doing these biopics/ social movies, there's a reason why only Sooryavanshi worked, the audience wants to see you doing full on action on big screen."

READ: Salman Khan gets Y+ security after Lawernce Bishnoi issued death threat, Akshay, Anupam security get beefed up

The Maharashtra government has decided to upgrade the protection of actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. Earlier this year, Salman and his father writer Salim Khan received a death threat from Lawernce Bishnoi's gang, the notorious group of outlaws responsible for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.



Owing to life-threatening concerns, the government decided to level up the security of Salman Khan. Khan was given regular police protection by Mumbai Police till now. Now, as per the report of Hindustan Times, the Dabbang star will get a Y+ security cover. He will have four armed security personnel with him at all times. Similarly, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher will be given X-category security. On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu.