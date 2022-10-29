Mili producer Boney Kapoor opens up on failure of Vikram Vedha, Jersey's Hindi remake, says 'you have to...'

Vikram Vedha-Boney Kapoor- Jersey

Producer Boney Kapoor is geared up to bring his next survival thriller Mili, and he opened up about the failure of Vikram Vedha and Jersey Hindi remake. For the unversed, Mili stars Boney's daughter Janhvi in the titular role and the film is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen.

While interacting with Times of India, Boney discussed what went wrong with these highly anticipated adaptations. "One of the reasons why Hindi remakes of some of the South films aren’t working is because they are simply copy-pasted. Even the titles are kept the same as the original, as in the case of Vikram Vedha and Jersey." Kapoor further added, "Also While remaking South films, one has to add the North Indian nativity to suit the Hindi audience. You have to make a film which will be accepted pan India."

Boney is known for remaking films in Bollywood and even in regional cinemas. Sr Kapoor has produced the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink with Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai. He even adapted several Tamil and Telugu blockbusters in Hindi. Mahesh Babu's Pokiri was remade with Salman Khan as Wanted. Okkadu was adapted as Arjun Kapoor's Tevar. Telugu superhit Subhalagnam was remade with Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar's Judaai.

In the upcoming film, Janhvi plays the titular role of Mili Nautiyal, a nursing graduate, and an ambitious girl, who works at a fast-food corner. Mili faces the ultimate challenge of survival after she gets trapped in the freezer room of the fast food joint. What follows is the life-changing journey of survival. Mili and its original Helen are inspired by true events. With Mili, this will be Janhvi's first collaboration with his producer father, Boney Kapoor. Mili will release in cinemas on November 4 with Sonakshi Sinha- Huma Qureshi's Double XL, and Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot.