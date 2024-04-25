Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know what's open, what’s closed in Bengaluru tomorrow

Megan Thee Stallion faces lawsuit after forcing cameraman to watch her have sex

Mrunal Thakur says relationships are tough, considers freezing her eggs: 'It's important to...'

Katihar Bihar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know what's open, what’s closed in Bengaluru tomorrow

A number of organisations, offices, and services in Bengaluru are scheduled to temporarily close on Friday as the state prepares for this momentous political occasion.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 03:59 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

The southern Indian state of Karnataka is preparing for Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election, with 14 seats up for grabs. A number of organisations, offices, and services in Bengaluru are scheduled to temporarily close on Friday as the state prepares for this momentous political occasion. Here is what you can expect.

What’s closed in Bengaluru?

In Bengaluru, there are several customary closures during election seasons. Universities, colleges, and other educational establishments will be closed on April 26. The government's non-essential services will also be closed for the day.

Legal requirements state that corporate offices in Bengaluru have to provide their staff with time off so they can take part in the voting process.

According to media reports, on April 26 and May 7, Karnataka's two voting days, the Karnataka High Court has also declared a general holiday for its benches.

Banks will also be closed on April 26 in addition to these closures.

Three dry days have been imposed in Bengaluru as a major change to guarantee a peaceful voting process. This means that all spirits sales in the city are temporarily suspended, beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, and ending after midnight on April 26, as directed by the Bengaluru city police department.

Furthermore, prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be enforced from 6 p.m. on April 24 to midnight on April 26. These orders prohibit mass gatherings of more than five people, rallies, public meetings, the possession of lethal weapons and explosives, the burning of effigies, the delivery of provocative speeches, and the public chanting of political slogans.

What’s open in Bengaluru?

Despite these closures and restrictions, all essential services, including public transport such as the BMTC, BMRCL, and hospitals, will continue to function uninterrupted. Commercial establishments are expected to operate, albeit with delayed commencement to facilitate their eligible employees' early voting on election day.

Bengaluru is preparing for a significant political event with several closures and restrictions that are customary during election periods. However, essential services will continue to operate, and commercial establishments are expected to operate with some delay.

