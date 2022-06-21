Headlines

Anushka Sharma shares unseen pregnancy photos on International Yoga Day 2022

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a series of photos while giving us major fitness goals on International Yoga Day 2022.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a series of photos while giving us major fitness goals. In the last two photos, the actress can be seen performing yoga asanas when she was pregnant.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “A throwback of my yoga journey in pictures...A relationship that starts and stops too sometimes but one that has seen me through all ages and phases of my life. Forever grateful to the ancient and truly unparalleled form of wellness #InternationalYogaDay.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has returned to film sets after almost three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) with Chakda Xpress and she could not be happier. "It feels like my first film again and I`m really excited to start this journey with Chakda Xpress, a film that I truly believe in. The pandemic unfortunately kept me away from returning to the movies despite me itching to start filming quickly. I would have loved to entertain and engage with fans and audiences way, way earlier," Anushka, who was last seen in 2018 released film Zero, said.

Chakda Xpress is a biopic on Women’s Cricket legend Jhulan Goswami. Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda, Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of Goswami’s career, from convincing her parents, breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest Women’s cricketers India has ever produced.As per reports, Anushka will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film."

“A film of this scale needed tremendous prep in all departments and we are glad that Chakda Xpress has started off in style. Chakda Xpress is a delightful script that intends to make strong statements and I’m proud to creatively collaborate with my producer brother, Karnesh Ssharma and my director, Prosit Roy, to tell a fascinating underdog story of a woman. It is a fact that women have to go that extra mile to earn their place in this patriarchal world. Jhulan Goswami’s life is testimony to the fact that she carved her own destiny and fought for every inch of spotlight and recognition," Anushka added. (With inputs from ANI)


 

