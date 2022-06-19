Anushka Sharma starts shooting for her comeback film Chakda Xpress post Maldives vacation

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is back to what she loves the most- Film shoots. After enjoying the much-required vacation with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, the actress has started shooting for her sports drama Chakda Xpress. Sharma shared the update on her social media with a carousel post.

In the post, there is a video that gives a glimpse of Anushka's vanity van with the name 'Jhulan.' Then, there is an image of the digital clapboard of Chakda Xpress. The third image is dedicated to her character, Jhulan's companion, a season ball.

Even before starting the film, the actress has left no stone unturned in preparing for her role. Sharma spent hours in cricket training, and she has made sure in acing the sports for her performance. Chakda Xpress celebrates the life of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

Earlier, a source revealed that the film will be shot extensively in India and England. As per reports, Anushka will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film signifying the massive mounting that Chakda Xpress will have. A senior trade source revealed, "This is Anushka’s first film after she became a mother. So, there is a lot of anticipation to see her back on screen because she has delivered some of the most remarkable performances from a leading lady in Indian cinema. Plus, the fact that Anushka is doing a cricket film, makes the product even more hotter!”