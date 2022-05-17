Anushka Sharma reveals why she stepped down from her production house Clean Slate Filmz

Anushka Sharma/File photo

In 2013, Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma launched their own production house Clean Slate Filmz and their first venture was the action thriller NH10 based on honour killing and featuring Anushka as a fierce, independent lady named Meera going against all odds to avenge his husband's murder.

Within the last nine years, the sibling duo backed content-led interesting projects such as Paatal Lok, Bulbbul, and Pari. Then, in March this year, the Phillauri actress stepped down as the co-owner of the company as she announced her exit in a lengthy, heartfelt note. Now, Anushka has explained why she took such a decision in her recent interview.

Talking to Harper's Bazaar, the Zero actress called her industry a rat race and said that she is more than just a rat. "My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run-it’s a rat race', and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life", said Sharma.

"I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up. That is why I had to make a sacrifice", the actress further added.



Talking about her experience as a producer and her belief in her brother Karnesh, Anushka told the fashion magazine, "Production is a 24/7 job, which, of course, I enjoyed thoroughly. I know the vision I have for the company is the same as my brother’s, and I know that vision will be upheld. What we wanted to do is create clutter-breaking, content-forward shows, and movies, and promote new talents- we will continue to do.”

The first project to release from Clean Slate Filmz after Anushka's voluntary exit was the family thriller series Mai on Netflix starring Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, and Prashant Narayanan in the leading roles.