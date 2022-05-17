Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma reveals she takes batting tips from Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Fans have missed seeing Anushka Sharma on the big screen. However, to the delight of her fans, she will make her comeback with a highly anticipated film titled Chakda Xpress, a film based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka confessed that she has been taking batting tips from her husband, ace cricketer Virat Kohli, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

She said. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips.”

She added, “I always appreciated how mentally pressurising it can be to play cricket, but now, I also understand how physically draining it is. I remember when Virat would sometimes come to see me on a film set, and he would watch us on late-night shoots or in very cold places, he would be bewildered and wonder how we were able to do it. Now, I talk to him about the things that he’s been doing for so many years.”

Anushka Sharma wrote a note while uploading the Chakda Xpress teaser in January.

In January, Anushka Sharma had penned a note while sharing the teaser of Chakda Xpress. A part of her note read, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”





She added, "From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India."