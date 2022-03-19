Headlines

Anushka Sharma steps down as owner of Clean Slate Filmz, read her statement

Anushka Sharma decides to give up the ownership of her production house.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Mar 19, 2022

Actress Anushka Sharma kickstarted her production house in 2015 with a gut-wrenching film 'NH10.' Since then, she had produced some 'hatke' films under her banner Clean Slate Filmz. However, the actress has now decided to step down as the owner of the production, and hand it over to her brother Karnesh Ssharma. 

Anushka broke the news of her voluntary exit from her production on her Instagram. In her statement, The 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actress shared that she is proud of her production for backing clutter-breaking films and bringing the balance between commercial entertainment and content. Sharma also added that her brother Karnesh has equally worked hard to build the production house, and she credited him for shaping up the banner. 

The 'Zero' actress revealed why she decided to step down from the house and said, "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance in an entirely new fashion like never before. So I have decided that whatever time I had at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place.” 

 

Sharma even added that she will continue to be the biggest cheerleader of the banner, and she hopes that Karnesh will take their production to new heights. "I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can’t wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all!” Projects like 'Pari,' 'Bulbul,' 'Philauri,' 'Pataal Lok' has been produced under Clean Slate Filmz. 

