Sanjay Dutt's whisky brand Glenwalk makes record sales, check price per bottle

In just under a year, the brand has become a brand to be reckoned with in the Indian whisky scene

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 14, 2024, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

In the world of famous faces and liquor, renowned Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt made a splash last year by joining the ranks of celebrities with their own alcohol brands. His venture into this market with The Glenwalk Scotch whisky has made a name in the market.

In just under a year, The Glenwalk has become a brand to be reckoned with in the Indian whiskey scene. This is due to its exceptional quality and attractive pricing, it has soared to success under the leadership of its co-founders and the Cartel Bros team. Led by Mokksh Sani, Jitin Merani, Rohan Nihalani, Manish Sani, and Neeraj Singh, The Glenwalk has quickly become a favorite among whiskey enthusiasts.

Selling a staggering 120,000 bottles in a mere four months, The Glenwalk has exceeded expectations by leaps and bounds. Its popularity has skyrocketed, capturing an impressive 18 per cent market share in Maharashtra alone within the first three months of its launch.

The brand aims to sell 2.8 million bottles in the next fiscal year. Its success story is a testament to the growing demand for premium yet affordable Scotch whisky in India.

Additionally, The Glenwalk has introduced festive edition packs and expanded its product line to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Priced at Rs 1,550 - Rs 1,600 per bottle, The Glenwalk offers consumers an accessible yet luxurious Scotch whisky experience.

