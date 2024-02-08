Twitter
Ankur Tewari reveals what's new in Coke Studio Bharat season 2: 'We are trying to be braver' | Exclusive

Ankur Tewari, curator of Coke Studio Bharat, reveals what's new in season 2.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:01 AM IST

Musician and songwriter Ankur Tewari, who serves as the creative architect of the Coke Studio Bharat, is all set to bring new musical stories with the season 2. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Ankur Tewari talked about what's all new in the second season, his vision behind Coke Studio Bharat and shared their approach for the songs in the new season. 

Talking about his vision behind Coke Studio Bharat, Ankur Tewari said, "It’s the same as it was in the first season, to make honest songs and tell stories through songs that become sound track of your life."

Talking about the challenges he faced, Ankur Tewari said, "I won’t call them challenges but it was exciting just to find the right talent. We have a problem of plenty in our country, Far and beyond, too close to borders that it’s difficult to chose which direction to go to. But what what we did was we found interesting stories to tell and cast the stories with the right people involved in it."

Talking about the process behind selecting the talents for Coke Studio Bharat, Ankur said, "I along with the think tank, we wrote some stories, some ideas we thought people will relate to and then we found some talents, whether it’s singers or composers, who could tell the story in a right way. We worked with them, auditioned them, workshopped them."

Ankur Tewari revealed what's new this season and said, "So we got really amazing response last year, some of our songs entered the global charts, they were loved throughout the country, kind of crossed from the older generation to the younger generation. So I think we got a big pat on our back with that. So we are trying to be braver and a bit more audacious. We are trying to tell braver stories this time."

He further revealed details about the line up in Coke Studio Bharat season 2 and said, "I have immense respect for good artists whether it is independent artists or mainstream. For me the responsibility lies in telling honest and good stories through songs. In this season we are working with many independent artists whether it is Komorebi or Mohito to mainstream artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Swanand Kirkire, so the idea in Coke Studio is to collapse the walls and make people meet and try and see how these worlds meet." 

Continuing with the ethos of #ApnaSunao our stellar team for Season 2 features the award-winning musician and sought-after songwriter Ankur Tewari, who serves as the creative architect. Alongside this creative force, we have a think tank comprising the prominent lyricist Swanand Kirkire, joining the distinguished ranks of Kausar Munir and award-winning sound engineer and music producer KJ Singh. The season 2 will have fusion of established and emerging talents like Neha Kakkar, Digvijay Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Kanishk Seth, Cyli Khare, MC Square, Mohito, Komorebi, Diljit Dosanjh, The Quick Style, Ikky, Raf Sappera and many more. Building on the international acclaim garnered by Coke Studio Bharat Season 1, featuring tracks like Khalasi, Holi Re Rasiya and Korimol, the eagerly awaited Season 2 launched on February 8, 2024.

