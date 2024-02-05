All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

The trailer for writer and stand-up comedian Varun Grover's directorial debut All India Rank was unveiled on Monday, February 5. The film stars Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Neeraj, Ayush Pandey, and Saadat Khan.

The film's trailer showcases 17-year-old Lucknow boy Vivek Singh's struggles with the ambitions and mediocrity of his parents while prepping for India’s toughest under-grad exam in an IIT coaching in Kota. A coming-of-age comedy-drama set in the late 90s, All India Rank is a story of possible dreams and impossible competition.

The trailer was released by Vicky Kaushal, who shared the same on his Instagram and wrote, "Hum dono engineers ka cinema ki duniya mein safar lagbhag saath hi shuru hua with...Masaan. "Saala yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota bey!" (Us engineers began our career in the film industry almost at the same time with Masaan. 'Why does the suffering never end!') A line written by him has over the years evolved to be one of the most noteworthy scenes of my filmography so far."

"I’m so happy and proud to be presenting the Trailer of ALL INDIA RANK...the directorial debut of my dear and incredibly talented friend Varun Grover. Shine on mere bhai (my brother), and my best wishes to the entire team", the National Award-winning actor further added.

Reacting to the trailer, netizens drew comparisons with Vikrant Massey and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent sleeper hit 12th Fail, which showed the inspiring journey of the real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. One of the netizens called All India Rank, "12th Fail ke baad ek aur blockbuster (Another blockbuster after 12th Fail)", while another wrote, "Can't wait to see this after 12th Fail".

Writer and stand-up comedian Varun Grover's directorial debut is presented by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun, Badlapur, and Merry Christmas fame. Produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, All India Rank will release in cinemas on February 23.



