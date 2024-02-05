Twitter
Headlines

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test : India beat England by 106 runs, level series 1-1

Meet India’s highest paid startup founder, built Rs 6260 crore company, his salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

Who is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari?

9 healthiest foods on Earth

8 health benefits of cherimoya (custard apple)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

India's highest paid actor quit films despite 9 blockbusters in a row, made Rs 4000 crore at box office, retired when...

Meet film director richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Bachchans, Chopras combined; made only 6 films, secret to wealth is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Writer and stand-up comedian Varun Gupta's directorial debut 12th Fail will release in cinemas on February 23. The film shows the struggles of a 17-year-old Lucknow boy preparing for India’s toughest under-graduate exam in an IIT coaching in Kota.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 02:43 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The trailer for writer and stand-up comedian Varun Grover's directorial debut All India Rank was unveiled on Monday, February 5. The film stars Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Neeraj, Ayush Pandey, and Saadat Khan.

The film's trailer showcases 17-year-old Lucknow boy Vivek Singh's struggles with the ambitions and mediocrity of his parents while prepping for India’s toughest under-grad exam in an IIT coaching in Kota. A coming-of-age comedy-drama set in the late 90s, All India Rank is a story of possible dreams and impossible competition.

The trailer was released by Vicky Kaushal, who shared the same on his Instagram and wrote, "Hum dono engineers ka cinema ki duniya mein safar lagbhag saath hi shuru hua with...Masaan. "Saala yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota bey!" (Us engineers began our career in the film industry almost at the same time with Masaan. 'Why does the suffering never end!') A line written by him has over the years evolved to be one of the most noteworthy scenes of my filmography so far."

"I’m so happy and proud to be presenting the Trailer of ALL INDIA RANK...the directorial debut of my dear and incredibly talented friend Varun Grover. Shine on mere bhai (my brother), and my best wishes to the entire team", the National Award-winning actor further added.

Reacting to the trailer, netizens drew comparisons with Vikrant Massey and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent sleeper hit 12th Fail, which showed the inspiring journey of the real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. One of the netizens called All India Rank, "12th Fail ke baad ek aur blockbuster (Another blockbuster after 12th Fail)", while another wrote, "Can't wait to see this after 12th Fail".

Writer and stand-up comedian Varun Grover's directorial debut is presented by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun, Badlapur, and Merry Christmas fame. Produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, All India Rank will release in cinemas on February 23.

READ | Murder Mubarak first look: Pankaj suspects Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor are killers; film to release on Netflix

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This blockbuster was rejected by Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar; became breakthrough film for...

This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

Shefali Jariwala slams Poonam Pandey death hoax, reveals her father's cancer battle: 'I felt so scared...'

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE