Murder Mubarak first look: Pankaj suspects Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor are killers; film to release on...

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, Murder Mubarak stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. The film will release directly on Netflix on March 15.

The first look of the upcoming mystery film Murder Mubarak was unveiled on Monday, February 5. Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar are the seven suspects in a murder mystery, whose investigation is being carried out by Pankaj Tripathi.

Helmed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film blends suspense, comedy, and romance with the mystery genre. Adapted from Anuja Chauhan’s Club You To Death, Murder Mubarak has skipped its theatrical release and will release directly on the streaming platform Netflix on March 15.

Talking about his upcoming film, the director Homi Adajania said, "Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colorful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collab with Netflix, with its international reach, it’s like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited."

Maddock Films head Dinesh Vijan added, "This is the sixth project that Homi and I are diving into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a uniquely entertaining narrative and then this happened! Also to have such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a script that is one of the quirkier and more entertaining murder mysteries that I’ve read was very exciting for me. Maddock has enjoyed shared successes on Netflix’s global stage with Mimi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and Dasvi and I’m pretty convinced that Murder Mubarak will have incomparable universal appeal. So I advise the audiences to buckle up, because you're in for a ride that's crazy quirky thrilling and entirely unforgettable."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, stated, “Murder Mubarak is a distinctive blend of suspense and comedy, combining the best of both genres. True to its intriguing title, the film is gripping and entertaining, brought to life by a stellar ensemble star cast. We are thrilled to present another entertaining film from our successful collaboration with Maddock Films. Directed by Homi Adajania, this mystery thriller is set to take the audience on a ride like never before."