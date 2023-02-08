Abhishek Bachchan drops photos from Maldives birthday vacation, netizens criticise him: 'Such bad editing for Aishwarya'

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated his 47th birthday on February 5 with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in the Maldives. The actor dropped two sets of carousel pictures on his Instagram sharing the beautiful views of the island nation and some inside pictures from the luxurious resort The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli.

Sharing the mesmerising skies of Maldives, Abhishek wrote, "Celebrating another trip around the sun!!! The weekend was perfect. I would like to thank the @stregismaldives for making it so memorable for me. We had a wonderful time. Beautiful views, beautiful people. My gratitude."

"Some more beautiful views...Especially the last one. Thank you @stregismaldives for making my birthday so special", he captioned the second set of photos which included the special decorations, from leaves and flowers, done by the resort to welcome the Bachchan family and the actor's bed adorned with a special birthday message. The last photo included Aishwarya's photo wearing a black outfit with red lipstick.

However, netizens claimed that the actress's picture was edited and slammed the couple in the comments section. One user wrote, "Such bad editing for Aishwarya", while another wrote, "The last one need to be deleted tbh". "You will pay for what you did to her picture!", read another comment.

Some Instagram users even insisted that its Aishwarya herself who edited her own picture. One user wrote, "Aishwarya should embrace ageing. That picture of hers is so photoshopped. As a fan it pains me to see her become like this. You're better than this Ash", while another comment read, "I bet Aishwarya posted this because she edited her pic".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's next action thriller Bholaa in March and Aishwarya has Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer historical epic Ponniyin Selvan-2 lined up for release in April.



