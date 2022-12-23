Search icon
Abhishek Bachchan's humble reply to Taslima Nasreen comparing him with Amitabh Bachchan wins the internet

Taslima Nasreen had said that Abhishek Bachchan is 'not as talented' as his father Amitabh Bachchan. Read on to know the Dasvi actor's reply.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan-Amitabh Bachchan/File photo

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his witty and generous replies on Twitter. The Bol Bachchan actor has again won the internet with his humble reply to the writer Taslima Nasreen who compared Junior Bachchan with his father Amitabh Bachchan and said that he is 'not as talented' as the Sholay star.

In her now-deleted tweet, Taslima wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji." Replying to her, the Delhi-6 actor wrote, "Absolutely correct, Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain “ the best”! I am an extremely proud son."

Quote-tweeting him, one Twitter user wrote, "Mr. @juniorbachchan you may not be a great actor like the legend Mr. @SrBachchan But the way you treat people and put your words politely. Your parents are lucky to have you as their son.", while another user wrote, "I beg the pardon Mr fantastic @juniorbachchan yes every word of your tweet is correct but you are the best and you have immense talent hidden that is yet to be explored. As someone who sees through the scripts and films, you are yet to be at your best."

Meanwhile, Abhishek recently won Best Actor - Male in the Filmfare OTT Awards for his sincere performance in the film Dasvi which was released directly on Netflix. Celebrating his son's win, Amitabh tweeted, "My pride, my joy, you have proved your point...you were derided, ridiculed, mocked but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle...you are and shall ever be the BEST."

