Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Abhishek Bachchan opens up on Bollywood films failing at box office, says 'we are too obsessed with...'

"We have become far too obsessed about collections and money as opposed to the content", Abhishek Bachchan said at a recent event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan opens up on Bollywood films failing at box office, says 'we are too obsessed with...'
Abhishek Bachchan/File photo

Abhishek Bachchan is currently on a promotional spree for the second season of his psychological crime thriller series Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2. With the first season in 2020, the Manmarziyaan actor made his streaming debut and received critical acclaim for his amazing performance.

In a recent event, Abhishek talked about the ongoing debate of good content vs box office collections as the current year has seen many Hindi films failing at the ticket windows. The actor said that people have now become too obsessed with collections as opposed to the content.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Abhishek said, "There has been a lot of talent with the influx of digital streaming rights. Previously when you wanted to see local content, you went to the movie theatre or television. Then there was the advent of satellite media. There are very few theatres that show English films."

Amitabh Bachchan's son added, "However, multiplexes came into being and that is why you see foreign films doing a lot better now in terms of collection. Fortunately, digital platforms don't put out numbers. It keeps the focus on content. We have become far too obsessed about collections and money as opposed to the content."

Siding with content over collections, the actor concluded that good content will always work irrespective of the medium as he added, "But when OTT platforms came into being, everybody was accessible to anybody at the push of a button. We have a larger audience now and better reach. You can watch shows in every language - be it in Indian or foreign. There is a huge appetite for Indian storytelling. Good content will always work no matter the medium. If you don't write a good story, nobody will watch it."

READ | Breathe Into The Shadows 2 actor Amit Sadh talks about his stint in Bigg Boss 1, says 'I don't have any grudges'

Apart from Abhishek, Breathe: Into The Shadows stars Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher in lead roles. The second season of the Amazon Prime Video India original show streams on November 9.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Schools in Haryana to be shut today in view of CET exams
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.