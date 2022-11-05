Abhishek Bachchan opens up on Bollywood films failing at box office, says 'we are too obsessed with...'

Abhishek Bachchan/File photo

Abhishek Bachchan is currently on a promotional spree for the second season of his psychological crime thriller series Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2. With the first season in 2020, the Manmarziyaan actor made his streaming debut and received critical acclaim for his amazing performance.

In a recent event, Abhishek talked about the ongoing debate of good content vs box office collections as the current year has seen many Hindi films failing at the ticket windows. The actor said that people have now become too obsessed with collections as opposed to the content.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Abhishek said, "There has been a lot of talent with the influx of digital streaming rights. Previously when you wanted to see local content, you went to the movie theatre or television. Then there was the advent of satellite media. There are very few theatres that show English films."

Amitabh Bachchan's son added, "However, multiplexes came into being and that is why you see foreign films doing a lot better now in terms of collection. Fortunately, digital platforms don't put out numbers. It keeps the focus on content. We have become far too obsessed about collections and money as opposed to the content."

Siding with content over collections, the actor concluded that good content will always work irrespective of the medium as he added, "But when OTT platforms came into being, everybody was accessible to anybody at the push of a button. We have a larger audience now and better reach. You can watch shows in every language - be it in Indian or foreign. There is a huge appetite for Indian storytelling. Good content will always work no matter the medium. If you don't write a good story, nobody will watch it."



Apart from Abhishek, Breathe: Into The Shadows stars Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher in lead roles. The second season of the Amazon Prime Video India original show streams on November 9.