MotoGP confirms Indian debut next year, Yogi Adityanath calls it matter of great pride

BharatGP

MotoGP has officially confirmed that in 2023 that India will make its debut on the MotoGP calendar at the Buddh International Circuit. The MotoGP in India will be called the Grand Prix of Bharat. As mentioned on MotoGP official blog, two-wheeled transportation counts for nearly 75% of the total number of vehicles used daily, making India one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world and a key focus for the manufacturers in the MotoGP paddock.

On the occasion, Anurag Thakur, Union Sports Minister, Government of India said that “It’s a historical day for sporting industry and tribute to 75th year of India’s celebration.”

Racing at Buddh International Circuit, located in Uttar Pradesh to the south of New Delhi, will bring the sport into the heart of this key market and make the sport more accessible than ever to our fan base across the region. As MotoGP continues to expand, the Indian Grand Prix marks an important milestone in the sport’s mission to open the doors of motorcycle racing to all – writing a new chapter in the story of the world’s first motorsport Championship and welcoming new audiences and fans from every corner of the world.

“It’s a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat.” said Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.