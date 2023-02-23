Search icon
Mahindra’s Pininfarina Battista hypercar breaks world speed records, video of stunning drive goes viral

The records broken by Pininfarina Battista hypercar include 0-300 kph acceleration which it accomplished in just 10.49 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar showcased in Hyderabad.

The Battista hypercar from Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina brand has broken multiple speed records. Besides an Indian speed record, new production car world records were also broken with the Battista, Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra revealed on Thursday.

The records broken by Battista hypercar include 0-300 kph acceleration which it accomplished in just 10.49 seconds. It also broke the acceleration record for a quarter mile at just 8.55 seconds. A stunning video showing the record-breaking drive was shared by Anand Mahindra on social media. Needless to say, the video soon went viral garnering thousands of views.

“Besides an Indian speed record, @autocarindiamag broke NEW PRODUCTION CAR WORLD RECORDS with the Battista! 0-300kph (10.49sec) 1/4 mile (8.55sec) This was only a dream when we established @AutomobiliPinin & designed the #Battista (1/2),” Mahindra wrote.

“When I received news of these world records with a car owned by & conceived by an Indian company, I couldn’t hold my emotions. A long journey to this global milestone. I salute my colleague @PerschkeMichael  who’s no longer with us, but who first laid out our aspirations,” he added.

Watch Battista’s record-breaking video below: 

 

The Battista made its India debut recently on February 10, ahead of the maiden Formula E race in Hyderabad. The pure-electric hyper GT Pininfarina Battista was showcased at the Mahindra Rise pavilion. The car sported a special Indian flag inspired livery at the rear end and Ashok Chakra on the spoiler. 

The Pininfarina Battista GT is the world’s fastest-accelerating car. It already held several world records including 0-60 mph in 1.79 seconds, 0-100 kmph in 1.86 seconds, 0-120 mph in 4.49 seconds and 0-200 kmph in just 4.79 seconds. It is also the fastest braking EV in the world, coming from 100 kmph speed to 0 in just 31 metres.

The car produces 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque and has a top speed of 350 kmph. It’s WLTP range is up to 476 km. The price of the car is €2.2 million. 

