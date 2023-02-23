Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Tata Harrier, Safari, Nexon Red Dark edition.
Following the response at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors has launched the new Red Dark range of its SUVs. This new series comprises a more upmarket rendition of Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. These new products are enhanced with the premium features. With an adaptive User Interface boasting of a new look and feel, a larger Infotainment Screen of 26.03 cm and 10 new ADAS features, the new Red Dark range makes a statement. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Tata Harrier, Safari, Nexon Red Dark edition.
1. Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark edition
The Harrier and the Safari Red Dark flaunt Bold Oberon Black exteriors, piano black grille with zircon red accents, R18 charcoal black alloys with red calipers along with #Dark logo on the fenders. The interiors are further accentuated with an exquisite Carnelian Red Interior theme which comes alive with the Carnelian Red Leatherette seats with diamond style quilting, complimenting grab handles on doors and central console, #DARK logo on the headrest, Steel black front dashboard design and Piano black accents on steering wheel, console and doors.
These OMEGARC twins are further made irresistible as they now come enhanced with the most premium features available across the company’s passenger vehicles range. Top of the line advanced upgrades such as 200+ Voice commands in 6 languages, 6 Way powered Driver seats with Memory and Welcome function, 360° Surround View System, 17.78 cms Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, 26.03 cm HARMAN Touchscreen infotainment and ADAS for advanced safety, to name a few. Furthermore, the Safari amps a bit higher by pleasing its customers with add-ons such the 4 way powered Co-Driver seats with electric Boss mode and Majestic sunroof with mood lighting.
4. Tata Nexon Red Dark edition
Continuing the #DARK theme, the Tata Nexon exterior continues to be draped in the Bold Oberon Black body color with interesting elements like Zircon red inserts in the front grille, the #DARK logo on the fenders in red color along with R16 Blackstone alloy wheels. The interior elaborates the whole feel with its Carnelian Red theme, Leatherette seats, steel black front dashboard design and red accents on steering wheel, console and doors.
5. Tata Harrier, Safari and Nexon Red Dark edition
The new #DARK range meets the BS6 Phase II emission norms, featuring RDE and E20-compliant engines. Customers can now experience and book their favorite #DARK SUV from their nearest authorized Tata Motors dealership at a nominal amount of Rs 30,000. Adding to the entire package, the #DARK range of SUVs will now feature the new standard warranty of 3 years/ 1 Lakh KM (whichever is earlier).