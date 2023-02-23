Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs

Following the response at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors has launched the new Red Dark range of its SUVs. This new series comprises a more upmarket rendition of Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. These new products are enhanced with the premium features. With an adaptive User Interface boasting of a new look and feel, a larger Infotainment Screen of 26.03 cm and 10 new ADAS features, the new Red Dark range makes a statement. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Tata Harrier, Safari, Nexon Red Dark edition.