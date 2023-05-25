Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Man crashes car into front gates of UK PM Rishi Sunak's home, arrested

The car was seen crossing the street in the direction of Downing Street and moving slowly towards the gate in BBC television footage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

Man crashes car into front gates of UK PM Rishi Sunak's home, arrested
Photo: File (Image for representation)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence, Downing Street, was struck by a car on Thursday, according to London police, who also reported that one person had been detained on suspicion of reckless driving. The car was seen crossing the street in the direction of Downing Street and moving slowly towards the gate in BBC television footage.

It appeared that the main gate was unharmed. The driver, described as a white man, was reportedly in his 50s, according to a witness who wished to remain anonymous. At approximately 16:20 hours, a car crashed into the Downing Street gates on Whitehall, as per police.

Police said in a statement that armed officers detained a man at the scene on suspicion of causing criminal damage and reckless driving. There have been no reported injuries. According to the police, inquiries are still being made. A Reuters witness reported seeing a small car with its doors and trunk open outside the gate. Rishi Sunak's office chose not to respond.

Along Whitehall, a major road that passes Downing Street, where several government agencies are located, police set up a small cordon to block traffic. At this time, Britain is experiencing a "substantial" level of terrorism threat, which means an attack is anticipated.

(With inputs from Reuters)

READ | 'Delhi ka mijaz...': Delhi-NCR, Noida, Ghaziabad witness rainfall after severe heatwave, netizens react

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER Arts result DECLARED, know how to check online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.