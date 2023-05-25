Man crashes car into front gates of UK PM Rishi Sunak's home, arrested

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence, Downing Street, was struck by a car on Thursday, according to London police, who also reported that one person had been detained on suspicion of reckless driving. The car was seen crossing the street in the direction of Downing Street and moving slowly towards the gate in BBC television footage.

It appeared that the main gate was unharmed. The driver, described as a white man, was reportedly in his 50s, according to a witness who wished to remain anonymous. At approximately 16:20 hours, a car crashed into the Downing Street gates on Whitehall, as per police.

Police said in a statement that armed officers detained a man at the scene on suspicion of causing criminal damage and reckless driving. There have been no reported injuries. According to the police, inquiries are still being made. A Reuters witness reported seeing a small car with its doors and trunk open outside the gate. Rishi Sunak's office chose not to respond.

Along Whitehall, a major road that passes Downing Street, where several government agencies are located, police set up a small cordon to block traffic. At this time, Britain is experiencing a "substantial" level of terrorism threat, which means an attack is anticipated.

(With inputs from Reuters)

