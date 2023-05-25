Search icon
'Delhi ka mijaz...': Delhi-NCR, Noida, Ghaziabad witness rainfall after severe heatwave, netizens react

After mild showers, thunderstorms struck parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, bringing a change in the weather.and relief to citizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Delhi weather: After many days of a severe heatwave in the national capital, areas of the city experienced rain on Thursday evening, which was followed by strong gusts. Along with Delhi, light rain was also seen in the NCR region, and sections of Uttar Pradesh, including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the national capital may see some light to moderate rain and thundershowers which will accompany the usually cloudy skies and accompanying gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Netizens, on the other hand, have shared several memes, videos and pictures after being relieved of the heatwave, let's look at them below:

 

 

 

 

