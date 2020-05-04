Japan's Defense Ministry to ramp up UFO encounter protocols after Pentagon releases footage

The Defense Ministry of Japan is planning to draw up protocols for their potential encounters with UFOs after the Pentagon released three previously classified videos in which US Navy pilots can be seen encountering what appears to be unidentified flying objects on Monday.

The Defence Ministry also said it will consider procedures to respond to, record and report encounters, even though the unknown nature of the objects may confuse their Self-Defense Forces pilots, including those of F-15 fighter jets.

According to Pentagon, the videos, which are not of very good quality, depict “unexplained aerial phenomena” and these were previously leaked.

The Pentagon said it released the footage to “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,” a statement on the Department of Defense website said.

The three videos show what was encountered by pilots during training flights in 2004 and 2015.

It is to be noted that the New York Times had published about two videos in 2017 and the third video was released by the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science group, a media and private science organization.

Taro Kono, Japan's Defense Minister, had claimed last week that SDF pilots have never encountered UFOs. However, the ministry will set some protocols to cover the possibility.

The ministry also added how Air SDF fighter jets from seven bases located from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa Prefecture in the south are monitoring to identify aircrafts with unknown nationality.