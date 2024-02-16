Twitter
Headlines

Paytm Crisis: Big update by RBI on restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank; check details

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century takes England to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 238 runs

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1990, now leads Rs 75256 crore govt company as...

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor reveals one valuable life lesson that Mukesh Ambani gave him, says 'my first goal is...'

Who was Alexei Navalny? Jailed Russian opposition leader and Putin critic who died in prison

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Paytm Crisis: Big update by RBI on restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank; check details

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century takes England to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 238 runs

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1990, now leads Rs 75256 crore govt company as...

IPL 2024: Players with most matches as captain in tournament's history

5 Bollywood actresses who are single mom

Indian batters to score century in both innings of Test match

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Not Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, but these superstars were first considered by Abbas Mustan for Race

After Aditya Narayan's manager defends him for hitting student during live concert, fan reacts: 'He threw my phone...'

HomeWorld

World

Who was Alexei Navalny? Jailed Russian opposition leader and Putin critic who died in prison

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died dead, the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence said.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 05:53 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on Friday after collapsing and losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long jail term, the Russian prison service said.

Navalny, by far Russia's most famous opposition leader, rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning the elite class round President Vladimir Putin and voicing allegations of corruption on a vast scale. He was 47.

The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said in a statement that Navalny "felt unwell" after a walk at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) north east of Moscow.

Navalny, the prison service said, had lost consciousness almost immediately.

"The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called," the prison service said.

"All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict."

"The causes of death are being established."

Putin has been told about Navalny's death, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Navalny earned admiration from Russia's disparate opposition for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent.

Navalny said at the time that he was poisoned in Siberia in August 2020. The Kremlin denied trying to kill him and said there was no evidence he was poisoned with a nerve agent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Desi woman's electrifying dance to 'Crazy Kiya Re' burns internet, watch

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 69958 crore company, he is...

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Know what will remain shut on nationwide protest by farmers

Rs 100 crore for Waqf properties, Rs 200 crore for Christian community: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveils state budget

Watch: Farmers fly kites to counter drones dropping tear gas at Shambu border, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE