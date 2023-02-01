Iranian blogger couple sentenced to over 10 years in prison after video of them dancing in public surfaced

Photo: Twitter

Iran is known for its strict adherence to the dress code and 'morality' laws, which have been the subject of nationwide protests ever since Mahsa Amini died while allegedly in the care of Iran's "Morality Police." An Iranian couple recently received a 10-year prison sentence for dancing in the streets to promote the country's revolution for women's rights.

Astiyazh Haghighi (21) and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi (22) are a blogger couple who uploaded a video of themselves dancing in Tehran, Iran's capital, in Azadi Square. According to reports, Haghigi and Ahmadi were detained on November 10 of last year.

They held hands in support of the continuing protests in Iran, which began in September of last year following the alleged death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, by the Iranian morality police.

In addition to a prison sentence, the couple has been given a two-year travel ban from Iran for dancing in public and using the internet. They are accused of "encouraging public prostitution and corruption." Additionally, Haghighi and her fiancee are accused of conspiring to undermine national security and spread propaganda.

For the crime of dancing, thes — Masih Alinejad (@AlinejadMasih) January 30, 2023

In Iran, the hijab has been required to be worn since 1983. The unit began street patrols in 2006 and was tasked with upholding the regulations regarding Islamic dress in public. All Iranian women over the age of puberty are required by law to cover their heads and wear loose clothing in public.

READ | Explore 8 flagship schemes launched by Modi government