Explore 8 flagship schemes launched by Modi government

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has launched several schemes aimed at improving the lives of citizens, promoting entrepreneurship and skill development, and boosting the economy. Some of the most notable schemes include:

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched in 2014 as a flagship financial inclusion program aimed at providing access to financial services, such as savings and deposit accounts, remittances, and insurance, to every household in India. Through this scheme, the government has aimed to promote financial literacy and increase the participation of citizens in the formal banking sector.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY)

The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, launched in 2015, is a scheme aimed at providing small loans to micro and small enterprises. The scheme aims to provide easy access to finance for entrepreneurs, helping them to grow their businesses and create jobs. Through PMMY, the government has provided loans worth over INR 3 lakh crore to over 20 million beneficiaries.

Skill India

Skill India is a flagship skill development initiative launched in 2015 by the Indian government, aimed at providing young people with the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing job market. The scheme has helped to train over 40 million young people in various skills, including IT, retail, hospitality, and manufacturing, among others.

Digital India

Digital India is a flagship program launched in 2015 aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge-based economy. Through this scheme, the government has aimed to provide easy access to government services and information, improve the delivery of healthcare and education services, and promote entrepreneurship and job creation in the digital economy.

Make in India

Make in India is a flagship program launched in 2014 aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and investment in India's manufacturing sector. The scheme aims to encourage both domestic and foreign investors to invest in India, and to create an environment that is conducive to growth and innovation. Through Make in India, the government has aimed to create millions of jobs, increase exports, and transform India into a global manufacturing hub.

Ujjwala Yojana

Launched in 2016, this scheme aims to provide liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections to economically weaker sections of society. The scheme has helped in reducing indoor air pollution and has improved the quality of life for millions of families.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)

Launched in 2016, this scheme provides insurance coverage to farmers against crop loss due to natural calamities such as drought, floods, and hailstorms. The scheme has helped in reducing the financial burden on farmers and has improved their standard of living.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Launched in 2018, this scheme provides access to quality healthcare services to economically weaker sections of society. The scheme provides free health insurance coverage of up to 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care. The scheme has helped in improving the health of millions of families and has reduced the financial burden on them.

