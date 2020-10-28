COVID-19: New cases spark second-wave fear in Pakistan, partial lockdown reimposed

Pakistan re-imposed partial lockdown amid the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and disease prevalence over the past two weeks, on Wednesday.

In cities with more than two per cent positivity – Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur Peshawar, Quetta, among others – certain restrictions will be in place with effect from Thursday till further notice.

Shopping malls, markets, marriage halls and restaurants will close at 10 pm except for essential services such as medical stores hospitals and clinics. While parks and recreational places to close at 6 pm. Masks will be mandatory in enclosed places such as buses, enclosed places, etc.

Pakistan on Wednesday reported over 800 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours sparking fears of a second wave of the virus, according to the Health Ministry.

The nationwide case-count now stands at 330,200. Meanwhile, with 14 new deaths, the total fatalities rose to 6,759.

So far, 311,814 people have recovered while active cases in the country stand at 11,627.