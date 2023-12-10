Headlines

Animal box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer inches closer to Rs 400 crore, mints Rs 37 crore

Viral video: Man's electrifying dance to SRK's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to impress crush wows internet

Khalid Mohamed reviews The Archies, calls Suhana, Agastya, Khushi 'indigestible': 'Zoya Akhtar has destroyed...'

BJP party president speaks to newly elected MLAs ahead of CM picks

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three held in Chandigarh for killing Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Viral video of flight attendant spoon-feeding 5-year-old passenger divides internet, watch

A Singapore Airlines flight attendant's video spoon-feeding a 5-year-old has gone viral, sparking a debate on social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:26 AM IST

In a recent viral video posted on Instagram, a Singapore Airlines flight attendant's unexpected act of spoon-feeding a 5-year-old passenger has ignited a lively debate among netizens. The video, shared by Instagram user Michael Rutherford, has garnered over 14.2 million views in just four days, with opinions sharply divided on whether such gestures are appropriate.

Rutherford captioned the video with a question for his followers: "What would you do if this happened to you? We're having the greatest flight ever, and this just made it even more perfect." The footage shows a flight attendant sitting in front of a child, feeding him using a spoon.

While some viewers found the act heartwarming and commended the flight attendant for going above and beyond, others argued that it was not her responsibility to feed the child. One Instagram user commented, "That child is old enough to feed himself. Flight attendants are not babysitters; they are there for the safety of the passengers," reflecting a sentiment shared by several others.

On the flip side, there were those who applauded the flight attendant's kindness. A supportive comment read, "Little man is living his best life! Kudos to the awesome flight attendant!" Another user shared a personal experience, saying, "Thai staff fed my 8-year-old ice cream while he watched a movie many years ago. I woke up to see that and laughed."

