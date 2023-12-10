Viral video of flight attendant spoon-feeding 5-year-old passenger divides internet, watch

A Singapore Airlines flight attendant's video spoon-feeding a 5-year-old has gone viral, sparking a debate on social media.

In a recent viral video posted on Instagram, a Singapore Airlines flight attendant's unexpected act of spoon-feeding a 5-year-old passenger has ignited a lively debate among netizens. The video, shared by Instagram user Michael Rutherford, has garnered over 14.2 million views in just four days, with opinions sharply divided on whether such gestures are appropriate.

Rutherford captioned the video with a question for his followers: "What would you do if this happened to you? We're having the greatest flight ever, and this just made it even more perfect." The footage shows a flight attendant sitting in front of a child, feeding him using a spoon.

While some viewers found the act heartwarming and commended the flight attendant for going above and beyond, others argued that it was not her responsibility to feed the child. One Instagram user commented, "That child is old enough to feed himself. Flight attendants are not babysitters; they are there for the safety of the passengers," reflecting a sentiment shared by several others.

On the flip side, there were those who applauded the flight attendant's kindness. A supportive comment read, "Little man is living his best life! Kudos to the awesome flight attendant!" Another user shared a personal experience, saying, "Thai staff fed my 8-year-old ice cream while he watched a movie many years ago. I woke up to see that and laughed."