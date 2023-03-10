Search icon
Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s scintillating dance with Akshay Kumar sets internet on fire, watch

Nora can be seen grooving with Akshay Kumar to the catchy beats of Pushpa's song - Oo Antava.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is dubbed a 'dancing diva' by her fans, and she is renowned for her killer dance moves. Nora has gained a lot of fame in recent years and is now a well-known face in Bollywood. The hot diva is currently in the US with superstar Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and other for the Entertainers tour. Clippings of her dance performances with these leading actors on stage have been making rounds on social media. Recently, a video was dropped by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani  on Instagram. And guess what? Nora can be seen grooving with Akshay Kumar to the catchy beats of Pushpa's song - Oo Antava. 

In the viral video, Nora can be seen wearing a hot orange color dress. Her hot dance movements with Akki are a sight to behold. . Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance moves have driven the netizens crazy. The caption on the dance video read, "Mesmerizing the audience in Dallas!  #NoraFatehi and #AkshayKumar set the stage on fire with their live performance on ‘Oo Antava’!  #theentertainers"

Within minutes, Nora Fatehi's dance footage went viral. Fans of Nora Fatehi posted their opinions in the comment section. Netizens flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.. "Nora Fatehi aapne toh aag laga di," another user wrote. "Oo wonderful dance Nora," the third one wrote.

The dance video has 1m views, 80,000 likes and numerous comments so far.

Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
