MP shocker: Man takes dead mother’s body on bike for cremation after hospital denies hearse van

Twitter(@KanwalChadha)

A shocking video has emerged across various social media platforms recently. The video shows a man forced to carry his mother’s dead body on his motorcycle for more than 50 km.

According to media reports, the man had to do so as a government-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district had denied a hearse van to him.

The deceased woman has been identified as Jaimantri Yadav, a resident of Anuppur district, which is located in Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border.

READ | Earth completes rotation in less than 24 hours: Here’s what this change could mean



A few days ago, she was admitted to a government hospital with an acute chest pain. As her condition deteriorated, Anuppur district hospital authorities referred her to a medical college-cum district hospital in adjoining district - Shahdol, where she died during treatment, a hospital employee told IANS on Monday.



After the woman died, her son tried to arrange for a hearse to take the body home for cremation but to no avail. However, there was no hearse available at the hospital, the employee said on condition of anonymity.



The family tried to arrange for a private ambulance but due to exorbitant charges, they decided to take the body on a two-wheeler. Subsequently, the body was wrapped in a bedsheet, tied to the motor-cycle which was riden by the woman`s son for around 50 km.



The incident came to light after someone, who filmed the act, uploaded it on social media which soon went viral.

In the Shahdol district in MP, a man was forced to tie his dead mother's body to a motorcycle and ride it back to his village 80 km away as the district hospital didn't provide a hearse van. The man couldn't afford private vehicles that asked for Rs 5,000 for the trip. pic.twitter.com/yXalDRP876 August 1, 2022

Notably, it is not first such incident in Madhya Pradesh where due to unavailability of ambulance, families had to take the bodies on their own.



On July 11, an 8-year-old child was seen waiting for a vehicle to take the body of his two-year-old brother to home after the hospital authority refused to provide hear van in Guna district.

(With IANS inputs)