Earth completes rotation in less than 24 hours: Here’s what this change could mean

File Photo

According to researchers, Earth rotates on its axis in 24 hours. Some major developments tracked recently show that Earth is in a hurry to complete its days this year. Interestingly, June 29 was the shortest day in recorded history.

Earlier scientists speculated that the Earth’s rotation was slowing down. On June 29, this speculation came true as mother planet completed its spin in 1.59 milliseconds less than 24 hours.

The change in time was recorded by the atomic clock which is used to measure the rotational speed of the planet to the minutest detail.

READ | Dutch singer’s rendition of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Kesariya’ wins hearts over internet, watch viral video

In 2020, media reports stated that July 19 was the shortest day of that year with 1.47 milliseconds less than 24 hours. In 2021, the shortest day was fractionally longer than in 2020.

Why is the Earth’s rotation time reducing?

The Earth’s rotation gets affected by various forces of nature. These include, oceans, churning of inner and outer layers, and even climate. While scientists are still working to assess the main cause of the change in Earth’s rotational speed, many people are hinting its connection to the Chandler wobble.

As per NASA, Chandler Wobble is a motion exhibited by Earth as it rotates on its axis. In 2000, scientists said that the main reason of the Chandler wobble is fluctuating pressure on the ocean’s bottom, caused by temperature and salinity changes and wind-driven changes in oceans’ circulation.

Ocean-bottom pressure changes are the primary cause for two-thirds of the Chandler wobble and atmospheric pressure causes the rest of the fluctuations. In simpler words, it is an irregular movement of the Earth’s poles across the planet’s surface.

Scientists across the globe are working to understand what impact this change in Earth’s rotational speed will lay when compiled over a century.

Many claim that if the Earth continues to rotate faster and complete days in less than 24 hours, they will have to add a negative leap second.

Notably, adding a negative leap second will imply more problems. The information and technology sector would be affected the most.

Meta has been campaigning against adding a leap second. Its recent blog mentions how making the above change will imply a time jump. As per The Independent, this will crash computer programs and corrupt data as time stamps change.

The annual meeting of the Asia Oceania Geosciences Society is expected to give further details about the slowing trend in Earth’s rotation.