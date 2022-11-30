Search icon
Man recreates Pakistani girl Ayesha’s viral dance performance, leaves netizens in splits

Among the ocean of such clips, a video of an Indian man recreating the viral dance steps has grabbed the attention of the internet

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

New Delhi: Some internet videos are worthwhile to watch. Recently, as we know a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha grooving to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding reception went crazy viral on social media and Instagram is now flooded with videos of people attempting to recreate the viral dance performance. Among the ocean of such clips, a video of an Indian man recreating the viral dance steps has grabbed the attention of the internet and it will surely gonna leave you in splits. The man in the clip is identified as Arsalan Aftab and the short segment is shared on his sister's official Instagram account namely Saher Iftikhar Mansoor.

In the viral clip, one can see man grooving to the catchy beats of Lata Mangeshkar’s hit track Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. His killer energy drew millions of eyes and a thunderous round of applause from the social media.  He perfectly imitated Ayesha's dance steps, and you might find yourself watching him groove on repeat. "My crazy brother @arsalanaftabofficial. Might delete this later," Saher captioned the clip. 

READ: Indian girl recreates Pakistani woman Ayesha’s viral dance performance, internet is super impressed

The video received 5.2 million views after being shared online. Netizens were awestruck by the man's amazing moves and on-point recreation. They expressed their feelings in the comments section. “Yar gazzzabbbb lekin sachi sachi aap ye batao kitni bar dekhi aapne Ayesha ki vdo same stap u did  seriously u gave a different vrjn of this vdo,” pointed an individual. “Bhai k face ko dekh kr kiski yaad aayi muje to carry Minati ki his smile same,” shared another. “Same hai  bilkul bs insaan badal gaya or jgha warna dance to same ,” wrote a third. “How many times has he watched her to give this ghazab performance ,” posted a fourth. “I think he did it better than the viral girl,” wrote a fifth.

If you haven't watched the clip of the Pakistani girl's performance, take a look here:

 

 

 

