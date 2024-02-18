Man fearlessly grabs huge cobra from well with bare hands, video goes viral

Twitter
Headlines

Filmfare Awards 2024: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan

Isha Ambani stuns in blush pink lehenga ensemble at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant: Pre-wedding rituals of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son begin with...

IND vs ENG: Jaiswal, Jadeja shine as India record their biggest Test win by runs in Rajkot

Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Filmfare Awards 2024: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan

Isha Ambani stuns in blush pink lehenga ensemble at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant: Pre-wedding rituals of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son begin with...

AI imagines Game of Thrones characters in Disney film

10 superfoods foods for liver health

Leopard vs Cheetah: Who is more powerful

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Nora Fatehi Says Audience Has The Power To End Cycle Of Same Actors Getting Opportunities | Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal On Why His Films Never Cross A Certain Budget | Crakk

Farmers Protest: Vegetable Traders Apprehensive Of Supply Getting Affected Due To Farmers’ Protest

Filmfare Awards 2024: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan

Shardul Bhardwaj reacts to being selected for BAFTA Breakthrough: ‘It serves as a pat on your back’ | Exclusive

Meet Katrina Kaif’s doppelganger who once worked at call center, debut with Salman Khan flopped, quit films, is now…

HomeViral

Viral

Man fearlessly grabs huge cobra from well with bare hands, video goes viral

A viral video showing a man fearlessly capturing a massive cobra bare-handed has sparked a mix of awe and concern on social media.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heart-stopping video that has quickly gone viral on social media, a daring individual has captured the attention of netizens by fearlessly catching a massive king cobra with his bare hands. Shared on Instagram by user @india.yatra, the spine-chilling footage showcases the man's astonishing feat as he grabs the venomous reptile from what appears to be a well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by India YaTra (@india.yatra)

Snakes, often considered one of the most terrifying reptiles, evoke widespread fear, and snake phobia is a natural and common occurrence. Images and videos featuring these slithering creatures can send shivers down one's spine. However, there is a select group of individuals who view these creatures not as threats but as intriguing subjects.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions from viewers, with one user expressing disbelief, stating, "This is insane... I can't believe it... this is unbelievable." Another commended the man's bravery, commenting, "Very brave of him... and such an amazing watch..thank you." However, not everyone is impressed, as a concerned viewer pointed out the potential dangers of such actions.

"If you help an animal, he cannot hurt you, but if you help a human, he will definitely bite you," remarked one viewer. On the other hand, a fourth individual raised a cautionary note, emphasizing the irresponsible nature of sharing such videos. "This is irresponsible behavior, and sharing such video is irresponsible. The King Cobra is a dangerous venomous snake! Such videos may mislead others into believing it is acceptable to do this, but DO NOT DO THIS. Don't be inspired by such videos," warned the concerned commentator.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man transforms abandoned Boeing 737 into lavish villa, Anand Mahindra reacts

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

Not Sathyaraj, but this star kid was first choice to play Kattappa in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali

Meet singer who was bullied for her voice, banned from school choir, teacher compared her to goat, is now worth Rs 2490

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE