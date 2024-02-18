Man fearlessly grabs huge cobra from well with bare hands, video goes viral

A viral video showing a man fearlessly capturing a massive cobra bare-handed has sparked a mix of awe and concern on social media.

In a heart-stopping video that has quickly gone viral on social media, a daring individual has captured the attention of netizens by fearlessly catching a massive king cobra with his bare hands. Shared on Instagram by user @india.yatra, the spine-chilling footage showcases the man's astonishing feat as he grabs the venomous reptile from what appears to be a well.

Snakes, often considered one of the most terrifying reptiles, evoke widespread fear, and snake phobia is a natural and common occurrence. Images and videos featuring these slithering creatures can send shivers down one's spine. However, there is a select group of individuals who view these creatures not as threats but as intriguing subjects.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions from viewers, with one user expressing disbelief, stating, "This is insane... I can't believe it... this is unbelievable." Another commended the man's bravery, commenting, "Very brave of him... and such an amazing watch..thank you." However, not everyone is impressed, as a concerned viewer pointed out the potential dangers of such actions.

"If you help an animal, he cannot hurt you, but if you help a human, he will definitely bite you," remarked one viewer. On the other hand, a fourth individual raised a cautionary note, emphasizing the irresponsible nature of sharing such videos. "This is irresponsible behavior, and sharing such video is irresponsible. The King Cobra is a dangerous venomous snake! Such videos may mislead others into believing it is acceptable to do this, but DO NOT DO THIS. Don't be inspired by such videos," warned the concerned commentator.