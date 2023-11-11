Man escapes crocodile's jaws by biting reptile's eyelid, details here

An Australian farmer, Colin Deveraux, narrowly escaped a life-threatening encounter with a 3.2-meter saltwater crocodile during a fencing expedition.

In a gripping tale of survival, Australian farmer Colin Deveraux narrowly escaped the jaws of a 3.2-meter saltwater crocodile during a routine fencing expedition near the Finness River in the Northern Territory.

The harrowing encounter unfolded when Deveraux, described as a seasoned farmer in his sixties, paused by a lakeside to observe fish swimming in the shallow waters. Suddenly, the tranquil scene turned chaotic as the crocodile lunged, clamping onto his right foot with a vice-like grip, dragging him into the water.

Recalling the life-and-death struggle, Deveraux recounted the desperate bid to free himself from the reptile's grasp. In an unexpected twist, he found his teeth unintentionally entangled in the crocodile's eyelid. Summoning his strength, he instinctively jerked back, causing the reptile to release its hold. "I was in such an awkward position, but by accident, my teeth caught his eyelid. It was pretty thick, like holding onto leather, but I jerked back on his eyelid and he let go," he shared.

Following his narrow escape, Deveraux sprinted to safety, with the crocodile trailing him briefly before retreating. Rushed to a hospital over 130 kilometers away, Deveraux faced a daunting challenge as doctors grappled with clearing out the wound's infection, laden with bacteria from the billabong's murky waters and the crocodile's teeth marks.

The traumatic incident has left an indelible mark on Deveraux's psyche, prompting a reevaluation of his livelihood. "It means I've got to change what I do. I've been walking around that swamp country too long fixing fences and living life, but it's opened my eyes," he expressed.