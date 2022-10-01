IAS Tina Dabi's car stopped from being booked, know why

IAS Tina Dabi (file photo)

IAS Tina Dabi has consistently made headlines for a long time. She was widely discussed online during the Covid-19 shutdown and has an active social media presence.

Tina Dabi's tale is unique in many ways, including her high UPSC ranking and her happy marriage. Ria Dabi, Tina's little sister, is also a member of the elite civil service since they come from the same family.

Since she is the DM, she is provided with a company vehicle. Known as the Innova Crysta, this vehicle is produced by the Japanese automaker Toyota. District Collector's name appears on the registration for this vehicle, which was issued on December 6, 2019. The Innova Crysta used by the IAS officers is the G model of the diesel engine.

According to the reports, Toyota Motor Corporation previously stopped accepting orders for the diesel version of this vehicle. The company's website only offers the option to reserve the petrol-powered Innova Crysta. The business reportedly stopped accepting reservations for this vehicle after receiving an overwhelming number of requests.

The company has temporarily halted reservations for the diesel model, which has a 2393 cc diesel engine. This engine provides 150 PS of power to the MPV and is paired with either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.