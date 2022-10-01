Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

IAS Tina Dabi's car stopped from being booked, know why

Tina Dabi's tale is unique in many ways, including her high UPSC ranking and her lifestyle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

IAS Tina Dabi's car stopped from being booked, know why
IAS Tina Dabi (file photo)

IAS Tina Dabi has consistently made headlines for a long time. She was widely discussed online during the Covid-19 shutdown and has an active social media presence.

Also, READ: Desi uncles perform naagin dance at party; Viral video leaves Internet in splits

Tina Dabi's tale is unique in many ways, including her high UPSC ranking and her happy marriage. Ria Dabi, Tina's little sister, is also a member of the elite civil service since they come from the same family.

Since she is the DM, she is provided with a company vehicle. Known as the Innova Crysta, this vehicle is produced by the Japanese automaker Toyota. District Collector's name appears on the registration for this vehicle, which was issued on December 6, 2019. The Innova Crysta used by the IAS officers is the G model of the diesel engine.

According to the reports, Toyota Motor Corporation previously stopped accepting orders for the diesel version of this vehicle. The company's website only offers the option to reserve the petrol-powered Innova Crysta. The business reportedly stopped accepting reservations for this vehicle after receiving an overwhelming number of requests.

The company has temporarily halted reservations for the diesel model, which has a 2393 cc diesel engine. This engine provides 150 PS of power to the MPV and is paired with either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ever seen cat popping out from packet of chips? Viral video leaves Twitter amazed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.