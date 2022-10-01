Desi uncles perform naagin dance at party; Viral video leaves Internet in splits

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: An epic video of a group of uncles performing Naagin dance at a house party has gone viral online. The clip was posted on Twitter by a user named @umda_panktiyan. It has more than 590k views online. The elderly men absolutely wowed the netizens with their upbeat steps and enthusiasm.

In the viral video, one man was seen pretending to play a pungi instrument with his handkerchief while his friends acted like snakes. Their enthusiasm and spirit while performing epic Naagin dance are reflected throughout the video.

The video amassed a whopping 590k million views after being shared online. Netizens were incredibly impressed with elderly men's hilarious moves and on-point expressions. “Absolute rockstars,” a user said. Another user commented, “hahaha impressed”

