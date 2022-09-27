Search icon
Flipkart customer orders laptop worth thousands, receives Ghadi detergent soap instead

Yashaswi said that he ordered his father a laptop during Big Billion Days sale but his father was not familiar with the "open box" delivery concept.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

Photo: LinkedIn/Yashaswi Sharma

A customer was in for a major shock when he ordered a laptop on the e-commerce site Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale and what arrived in the package was a few bars of Ghadi detergent soap. Reportedly, the customer had ordered a laptop, worth tens of thousands even after selling at a massive discount during the Flipkart sale but the box instead carried soap worth a few rupees. 

The customer, identified as Yashaswi Sharma from Delhi, made this revelation in a LinkedIn post. Sharma said that he ordered his father a laptop during the Big Billion Days sale but his father was not familiar with the "open box" delivery concept. 

In his post, Sharma wrote, "He was unaware of the 'open-box' delivery concept (if you don’t know what it is, yes, most people in India are not familiar with it yet). Open-box means he was to give OTP to the delivery boy only after inspecting the laptop. He assumed OTP was to be given upon receiving the package – as is usual for prepaid deliveries – so he gave it when the box was delivered. I have CCTV proof of the delivery boy coming and going without the box being inspected. And subsequently, the unboxing revealed no laptop inside." 

When Sharma contacted the customer support executive, they blamed his father for sharing the OTP without reviewing his order. "Despite this, Flipkart’s seniormost customer support executive says: No return possible. Your father shouldn’t have given OTP without checking the laptop. This is our final stance. This matter cannot be escalated further," he wrote. 

"My father’s fault is that he assumed the package – coming from a #flipkart assured seller – will contain a laptop and not detergent. Why couldn’t the delivery boy inform the receiver about the open box concept before asking for OTP? Posting this as my last attempt at resolution before I approach the consumer forum. Middle-class Indians cannot simply absorb a laptop worth of loss very easily. Please amplify!" he concluded. 

 

