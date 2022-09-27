Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Result tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, Round 2 begins October 10

MCC will be conducting NEET PG Counselling in four rounds in 2022 - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up, and Online Stray Vacancy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

NTA NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Result tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, Round 2 begins October 10
File Photo

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations and Choice Filling for Round 1 have concluded. According to MCC, the NEET PG Counselling Round 1 result tomorrow - September 28, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Result on the official website - www.mcc.nic.in. 

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 began on September 15, 2022, and concluded on September 25, 2022. The candidates who cleared the  NEET PG 2022 Exam participated in the process of submission of choices to ensure admissions in central universities, deemed universities, government colleges, and AFMS to pursue medicine.

READ | JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result to release TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 will begin from October 10, 2022, onwards. 

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule 

Registration and Payment: October 10, 2022 

Last Date to Register: October 14, 2022, till 12 pm 

Last Date for Payment: October 14, 2022, till 8 pm 

Choice filling begins on October 11, 2022.

Last date for choice filling: October 14, 2022, till 11:55 pm

Choice locking begins on October 14, 2022, from 3 PM to 11:55 pm

READ | United States warns Vladimir Putin of 'catastrophic consequences' if Russia launches nuclear attack

Verification of internal candidates: October 14 to 16, 2022

Processing of seat allotment: October 17 to 18, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Result: October 19, 2022.

Reporting and Joining: October 20 and 26, 2022.

Candidates selected in the Round 1 Result would need to reach their respective colleges and institutions between September 29, 2022, to October 4, 2022.

MCC will be conducting NEET PG Counselling in four rounds in 2022 - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up, and Online Stray Vacancy.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-bound Air India flight forced to land in Kannur after bird strike
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.