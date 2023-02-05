Search icon
Armaan Malik's love stories: Who are Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, millionaire YouTuber's 2 wives?

Armaan Malik news: He was a bank employee in 2011. Who are Payal Malik and Kritika Malik?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 02:13 AM IST

Armaan Malik's love stories: Who are Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, millionaire YouTuber's 2 wives?
Who are Armaan Malik, Priya Malik, Kritika Malik?

YouTuber Armaan Malik finds a way to stay in news. He has millions of followers on social media. He is mostly known for marrying twice. He has two wives -- Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Both the women live with the YouTuber and are currently pregnant. His latest video on Instagram has garnered millions of views on social media. In the video, he introduced a woman to his wives as his third wife and recorded their sharp reactions. The two women, however, didn't take the prank kindly and slammed Armaan Malik and the woman. The funny reactions have over two million views.

Armaan Malik's love stories: Who are Payal Malik and Kritika Malik?

Armaan Malik was a bank employee in 2011. He was a cashier at a private bank. Payal Malik was also an account executive. The two came close while working at the bank. They exchanged their numbers with each other. Days later, they got married in a court. They have a son together, named Chirayu Malik. Chirayu also features on Armaan Malik's videos regularly.

In 2018, Malik married Kritika, who was Payal's friend.

In an interview last year, Armaan Malik said he himself had told Payal that he was having an affair with her friend Kritika. After that, their relationship went sour. Payal's family took her away from Armaan Malik. He went into depression.

It was a difficult time for Payal Malik as well. They used to talk in a clandestine way. She later returned to Armaan Malik. She is now not on talking terms with her parents. She said in an interview recently that he parents had been forcing her to marry someone else.

Kritika's parents came to know about their marriage four months later. They felt bad at first as it was not a usual marriage. However, later they accepted the arrangement.

Armaan Malik said Payal's family had also evicted them from the house and they had to live in a small room. But now they live together.

According to reports, Armaan Malik earns millions of rupees every month with his social media videos. 

His videos mostly contain fights between his two wives.

