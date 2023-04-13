Search icon
Urfi Javed wishes mother on her birthday, drops adorable photo

Urfi Javed looks cute while posing with her mom in the photo share by the actress on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Urfi Javed wishes mother on her birthday, drops adorable photo
Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Social media sensation Urfi Javed, on Wednesday, wished her mother on her birthday and dropped an adorable photo. In the picture, she can be seen twinning with her mom in white top and denim. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday mummy.”

Take a look:

Since last year, Urfi has been netizens' favourite target. Internet users love to troll her, but she has also created a fanbase. There is a specific section of users who support her unique ideas. A user wrote, "Ab to Stop kar do ye Jahalat, ramzan ka pak mahina chal raha hai (Stop this stupidity, Ramzan's is going on)" Another user shared his disgust and said, "Abh toilet paper bhii (now with toilet paper as well)." A netizen wrote, "Hahaha.....that's the talent no one can have except of urf7i." Another netizen added, "I want to see mom doing guest appearance." Another netizen joked, "Iske upar koi pani dal do (someone pours water on it)." 

Earlier, Urfi opened up about the current phase of her career with the Hindustan Times. When asked if she has finally arrived, Uorfi added, "Hanging out with famous people isn’t success or it does not translate into work. Only your hard work can help you get work."  There was a time when Urfi stated, "No designers would give me clothes, which is why I started making my own." Recalling her past, Urfi added, "I wasn’t a big name back then. I didn’t know what exactly I was doing. So how can people around me trust me with their brand? Now, they see my vision." 

Urfi even added that she won't collaborate with a new person in the industry until they prove themselves. "When your name is at stake, you can’t risk it. Mujhe aise koi problem nahi hui ki mujhe un logon ne kapde nahi diye (I did not face any problem of getting costumes by them). But, I have made my point," explained Uorfi 

