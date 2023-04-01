Search icon
Urfi Javed reveals her apology for 'hurting sentiments' was April Fools' Day prank, Twitter says 'we knew that'

On Friday, Urfi Javed apologised for 'hurting everyone's sentiments' through her weird outfits in a tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, stunned the internet on Friday when she apologised for hurting the sentiments of the people through her weird outfits, adding that the world will get to see 'a changed Uorfi' from now on. Her tweet read, "I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi".

On Saturday morning, the social media sensation revealed that her last tweet was an April Fools' Day prank as she took to her Twitter and wrote, "April fool. I know so kiddish of me". However, Twitter wasn't surprised as many users on the micro-blogging platform had already guessed the same yesterday.

Several users replied, "We knew that" below Urfi's tweet."Don't worry, no one took your earlier tweet seriously, actually all enjoy your boldness", read another comment. There were some hilarious responses too with people asking her to wear full clothes today and make an April Fools' Day joke out of everyone.

Meanwhile, Urfi recently did a bold photo shoot for the Dirty magazine wearing outlandish outfits with bright pink hair. She collaborated with multiple famous designers namely Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, Suhani Parekh, Akshat Bansal, and Anaita Shroff Adajania for the same.

The actress, who made her acting debut in the television show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania in 2016, also posed for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree and a pink pastel organza lehenga designed by the fashion designer duo. Urfi is gradually making inroads into the Indian fashion industry.

