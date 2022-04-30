The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian asks Aditya Roy Kapoor if Ranbir Kapoor invited him for his bachelor's party

Aditya Roy Kapoor-Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma took a sly dig at Aditya Roy Kapoor and asked him about the Ranbir's bachelor party. Aditya, Sanjana Sanghi and producers Ahmed Khan, and director Kapil graced the show to promote their upcoming actioner OM-The Battle Within. Kapil recalled Ranbir's recent statement where he said that Aditya Roy Kapoor will be one of the three guests he would call for his bachelor's party. Then Sharma asked Kapoor, "Bulaya ki nahi?" To which Aditya instantly replied, "Hua hi nahi party... I'm still waiting."

Later, Kapil mocked Aditya further and suggested him to get settle by saying, "Aapko nahi lagta ki aapka dost settle ho gaya. Garmi bahut badh gayi hai. Dhoop mein kahi aapki jawani ka kapoor udh jaye, iss se phele aap bhi... and Aditya burst out laughing. Kapil didn't spare Sanjana either. While appreciating her beauty, Kapil mocked her by saying, "Sanjana ko dekh ke aisa lagta hai ki bhagwan ne ice-cream par aankh, naak bana kar de diya ho. Even Ahmed Khan showcased his dancing skill, and he danced to Madhuri Dixit's famous chartbuster song Choli Ke Peeche with perfection.

Watch the promo

Ever since Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer action-thriller 'OM: The Battle Within' was announced fans have been eagerly waiting to see the film. The makers, Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan already gave us a glimpse of Aditya's rugged look a few months ago and now taking the theme of the film a notch higher, they released the teaser two days ago.

READ: OM The Battle Within teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur looks impressive as fearless warrior, Sanjana Sanghi is MIA

With stylized and high-octane action sequences, the movie has Aditya essaying the role of a soldier for the very first time. The teaser gives us the first glimpse into the world of OM and his fights to save the nation. Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, OM -The Battle Within is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release on 1st July 2022.