Tejasswi Prakash grooves with her mom and beau Karan Kundrra's mother in viral reel, actor reacts

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are hailed as the eternal lovers of telly town. From Bollywood to Television, their love saga isn't a mystery for any artists. The actors' PDAs and frequent spotting keep us reminding why they are the 'hottest couple' of the town.

Now, Tejasswi has again taken the internet by storm, and not by posting a moment of her with Kundrra. But she posted a reel where she, her mother, and her would-be mother-in-law aka Karan's mother are jamming together. Yes, the Naagin 6 actress posted a reel in which the three lovely ladies are inside a car, putting up their goggles are grooving to a peppy song. Tejasswi was looking like a doll, but the seniors took away the limelight from her. Karan and Tejasswi's mothers were too cute to handle. The actress posted this reel with the caption that says, "My mummas are doper than your mummas."

As soon as Tejasswi posted the video, her beau Karan was among the first ones to comment on the reel. Karan's words could be heard, as he wrote, "My god one day I leave you with the mothers and you do this (laughter emoji)" Other fans of the actress also poured out love for her. A user asserted, "Just loved this...Such a bliss to see three of u in one frame." Another user asserted, "Awwwieee this reel is super cute...this bond is precious." One of the users asserted, "This is definitely breaking the internet." A netizen added, "THIS HAS TO BE THE BEST BEST ONE TILL DATEE." Another netizen added, "Best duo of Mother Daughter.... And Mother in law- Daughter in Law." On the work front, Karan is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, and Tejasswi is impressing her fans with Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series Naagin 6.