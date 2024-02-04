Twitter
Sumeet Raghavan on Wagle Ki Duniya completing 900 episodes in 3 years: 'To churn out 25 stories per month is not a joke'

Sumeet Raghavan credits the writers and the production house Hats Off for the success of the Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, which is soon going to complete 900 episodes in 3 years.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

Edited by

Based on the characters created by the famous cartoonist RK Laxman and serving as the sequel to the cult Doordarshan sitcom, Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey premiered on February 8, 2021 onSony SAB, and is soon going to complete 900 episodes in its successful run of three years. The sitcom airs every Monday to Saturday from 9 pm to 9:30 pm on Sony SAB.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sumeet Raghavan opened up on the show's success and the milestone it is soon going to achieve. Sumeet said it's a huge achievement for a TV serial to complete 900 episodes in today's age. Recalling why he signed up for the show 3 years ago, the actor added, "I can never say no to Hats Off (the production house which was also behind the cult show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai that starred Sumeet). Plus Wagle Ki Duniya is something which my generation has grown up watching, so when you get to be a part of the show which you saw as a teenager, it's quite encouraging and exciting."

When asked if he had any doubts if the sequel would be able to match upto the success of the DD National show from three decades ago, Sumeet said, "The major onus was on the writers and the production team because to churn out 25-26 stories per month is not a joke. We have managed it pretty well, and the TRPs also show that considering we have now reached 900 episodes."

Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey has retained the original leading actors of the show Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar with Sumeet Raghavan now playing their son Rajesh Wagle, through whom we see the struggles of the common middle-class Indian man. "Seeing them as a teenager and then you get to work with them, it's great. I knew Bharati maushi for a very long time and I have met Aanjjan ji during this show itself. But yes, I have been following the work done by both of them and it's great", Sumeet shared how he felt sharing screen space with the veteran actors whom he saw as a teenager. He further added, "It's one of the biggest plus points of Wagle Ki Duniya that you have the original cast."

Apart from being acting in multiple TV shows in the past 25 years, Sumeet Raghavan also hosted the fourth season of  Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, along with Mona Singh. The actor isn't really excited to be part of reality shows now as he told DNA, "I was called for Jhalak as a participant, and has been approached for Bigg Boss too multiple times, but I think I am done with reality shows."

"I did three-four singing reality shows where I have sung. But now, I don't have that excitement. It is faded away. I am 52 years old, and I can't participate in something to win a competition. As of now, nothing besides acting. No dance shows, no music reality shows, nothing", the actor signed off.

READ | Niddhish Puuzhakkal's psychological thriller Ego is inspired from his claustrophic experience: 'Some kids shut me...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

