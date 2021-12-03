‘Stop pretending to be single’: ‘BB 15’ fame Neha Bhasin exposes Pratik Sehajpal during twitter war with his sister

While Pratik Sehajpal is going all out inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, Prerna Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin are waging a massive social media war outside. This occurred after the latter claimed that she had been heavily trolled as a result of Prerna Sehajpal's words.

Pratik and Neha remained excellent friends after 'Bigg Boss OTT' finished, according to Neha. Not only that, but she also claimed that Pratik Sehajpal is not single as he claims on the show.

Take a look at the tweets here-

Prerna stated that Neha used Pratik emotionally, according to the singer on the show. She has claimed that Prerna is to blame for the recent trolling she has received.