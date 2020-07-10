Pic: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' resumes shooting, director's wife asks him to 'pls take care n stay safe'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to complete 3000 episodes and will be the second show to achieve this feat.

As the unlock phase is starting in the country, many TV shows have resumed shooting including popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Malav Rajda, the director of the show, today, shared two pictures from the sets following all safety precautions and wrote," ROLL...ROLLING....ACTION.....AFTER 115 DAYS SHOOTING FINALLY RESUMES....FEELS SOOOO GOOD TO START WORK....BE READY TO LAUGH AGAIN ???"

Check out the picture here.

Malav's wife Priya Ahuja, who portrays the character of Rita Reporter in the show, also commented on the picture saying, "Love u maludi... super happy for u...pls take care n stay safe!!"

Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi, in a recent interview, had said, "The lockdown allowed us to take a break for a long time, something that we have not done for years. Initially, we welcomed the break, but we missed the sets a lot. Abhi guidelines toh mili hain, but kitni practical hain we will have to see. It’s a mixed feeling actually. We trust Asit bhai, woh decision sabke barein mein soch kar hi lenge. Asit bhai called us and he took our opinion on the same. Even he was a little confused. At the end of the day, he is answerable for anything that happens on the set. Today’s was a very basic meeting. Abhi aur soch vichaar karenge, detailed planning ke baad hi start hoga. We are positive about it," BollywoodLife reported.

The popular TV show that started airing in 2008 is all set to complete 3000 episodes and will be the second show to achieve this feat after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.