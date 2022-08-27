Maharani 2 Twitter review: Netizens hails Huma Qureshi as 'queen of acting,' Soham Shah as 'terrific performer'

Maharani 2

Maharani 2 Twitter review: The second season of Huma Qureshi, Soham Shah and Amit Sial starrer Maharani 2 is out, and netizens are pleased with the follow-up. Huma as Bihar's chief minister Rani Bharti had impressed the masses during the first season, and she continues to remain the scene-stealer of the second season as well.

Let's check out the reactions

#MaharaniOnSonyLIV#MaharaniSeason2 is superb. Very interestingly made political game. @humasqureshi May get more good roles in the future but for me, she will be remembered as #Ranibharthi excellent performancepic.twitter.com/QoYEA2EpRf — (@ThisIsAdityamov) August 26, 2022

I cannot be like the majestic @kamaalrkhan , who keeps criticizing almost every movie and every actor . An appreciation post for @s0humshah who is silently delivering terrific cinematic performances , one by one #MaharaniS2 #MaharaniOnSonyLIV #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/G3h7YU364a — kumari prakriti (@Nature2610) August 26, 2022

@humasqureshi real Maharani of Acting What a performance in #MaharaniS2 Season 1 story was superb #Maharani2 story is even better Can't wait for Season 3 hope truth wins & Rani Bharti rules again#MaharaniOnSonyLIV @SonyLIV August 26, 2022

@humasqureshi hits the bulls eye once again with her terrific performance! Probably the best political drama. Maintained all the thrill, suspense, drama till the end. Hats off to the makers & supporting cast! #MaharaniS2 Now Streaming On @SonyLIV #HumaQureshi #MaharaniOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/MGCmGIOB1W — Abhisek Shyaml (@AShyaml) August 27, 2022

You have done a wonderful performance @humasqureshi ji, no one can do the character of Rani Bharti better than you, this series has everything that a viewer needs, every character is alive in itself, must watch, waiting for the next season. @SonyLIV#Maharani2 #MaharaniOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/jcpz0bknG6 August 27, 2022

Maharani 2 is currently streaming on Sony Liv