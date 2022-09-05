Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif says it could be 'suhaagdin' after Alia Bhatt called suhaagraat a myth

Karan Johar-Katrina Kaif/Twitter

The tenth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will feature Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in the Karan Johar-hosted popular chat show. The trio, while promoting their upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot, will spill out their secrets and gossip on the Koffee couch.

Karan Johar shared the promo for the upcoming episode on his social media handles on the morning of Monday, September 5. Along with the clip, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director wrote, "The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the koffee couch is this trio!"

In the promo, Karan Johar can be seen asking Katrina Kaif about her wedding night with Vicky Kaushal as the filmmaker asks for her reaction when he says, "Alia Bhatt says there is no time for suhaagraat on suhaagraat", to which Katrina says, "May it can be suhaagdin". Her hilarious answer raises the eyebrows of the other three male persons seated on the Koffee couch.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and is slated to release in cinemas on November 4 clashing with Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey at the box office.

Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of acclaimed director and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj. It is led by a set of talented actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Arjun Kapoor.



READ | KRK trolls Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, says Phone Bhoot should be named 'chaachi with 2 bhateeje'

Coming back to Koffee With Karan 7, it's for the first time in the show's history that it is not being telecast on national television and is only streaming on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar with each episode coming out on Thursday, at 12 am each week.