KRK trolls Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, says Phone Bhoot should be named 'chaachi with 2 bhateeje'

KRK-Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi/Twitter

Kamaal R Khan, who has now changed his name to Kamal Rashid Kumar on Twitter, trolled Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, the stars of the upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, and said that the film's title should be named to 'Chaachi with 2 Bhateeje'.

Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of August 22, the Ek Villain actor wrote, "Ek taraf toh Bollywood aise jhuggi actors ke saath, aisi waahiyat films banata hai, aur fir flop hone par public ko blame karta hai. Ab batao ye film disaster nahi hogi toh kya hogi. “Chaachi with 2 Bhateeje” should be the name of this film."

Ek Taraf Toh Bollywood Aise Jhuggi actors Ke Saath, Aisi Waahiyat films Banta Hai, Aur fir flop Hone Par public Ko Blame Karta Hai. Ab Batao Ye Film disaster Nahi Hogi Toh Kya Hogi. “Chaachi with 2 Bhateeje” shud be the name of this film. pic.twitter.com/DZynMXhxGy — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 22, 2022

The Dhoom 3 actress had shared this picture on her Instagram account on Sunday, August 21 with the caption "Back with my Phone Bhoot boys". Katrina, Siddharth, and Ishaan will also be seen promoting their film on one of the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.



Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is an upcoming horror comedy produced by Excel Entertainment and is slated to release in cinemas on November 4 clashing with Arjun kapoor starrer Kuttey at the box office.

Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of acclaimed director and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj. It is led by a set of talented actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Arjun Kapoor.

Coming back to the Phone Bhoot stars, Katrina also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in her pipeline. Ishaan Khatter has the war drama Pippa ready for release as the film will hit screens on December 2, while Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in another Excel project Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav next year.