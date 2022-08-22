Search icon
KRK trolls Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, says Phone Bhoot should be named 'chaachi with 2 bhateeje'

The horror comedy Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in the leading roles. It releases on November 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

KRK-Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi/Twitter

Kamaal R Khan, who has now changed his name to Kamal Rashid Kumar on Twitter, trolled Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, the stars of the upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, and said that the film's title should be named to 'Chaachi with 2 Bhateeje'.

Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of August 22, the Ek Villain actor wrote, "Ek taraf toh Bollywood aise jhuggi actors ke saath, aisi waahiyat films banata hai, aur fir flop hone par public ko blame karta hai. Ab batao ye film disaster nahi hogi toh kya hogi. “Chaachi with 2 Bhateeje” should be the name of this film."

The Dhoom 3 actress had shared this picture on her Instagram account on Sunday, August 21 with the caption "Back with my Phone Bhoot boys". Katrina, Siddharth, and Ishaan will also be seen promoting their film on one of the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif to appear in black and white striped dress costing over Rs 1 lakh

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is an upcoming horror comedy produced by Excel Entertainment and is slated to release in cinemas on November 4 clashing with Arjun kapoor starrer Kuttey at the box office.

Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of acclaimed director and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj. It is led by a set of talented actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Arjun Kapoor.

Coming back to the Phone Bhoot stars, Katrina also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in her pipeline. Ishaan Khatter has the war drama Pippa ready for release as the film will hit screens on December 2, while Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in another Excel project Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav next year.

TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
