Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Delhi children's hospital fire: Owner arrested after seven newborns killed in incident

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

'Don't want to take...': Neeraj Chopra issues clarification for skipping Ostrava Golden Spike meet

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

Meet specially-abled man who once took loan to open photostat shop, built 2 companies worth Rs 1000 crore, Rs 800 crore

Ramchandra started a small business and began a photostat shop in 1986. He invested in the business by borrowing money from others. Thereafter, he established a small clothing business in Kolkata for 15 years.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 26, 2024, 06:33 PM IST

Meet specially-abled man who once took loan to open photostat shop, built 2 companies worth Rs 1000 crore, Rs 800 crore
    From humble beginnings to the pinnacle of success, this arduous journey requires unflinching dedication, hard work and persistence. One such inspiring story is of Ramchandra Aggarwal, the founder of Vishal Mega Mart. 

    He was a specially-abled person since birth but that never interrupted him to do something extraordinary. 

    Ramchandra started a small business and began a photostat shop in 1986. He invested in the business by borrowing money from others. Thereafter, he established a small clothing business in Kolkata for 15 years. 

    But then, he shifted to Delhi. In 2001-2, Aggarwal founded Vishal Retail. He achieved success in that business and gradually Vishal retails turned into the Vishal Mega Mart.

    Later, his company was listed in the stock market. However, in 2008, due to a sharp fall in the stock market, his company Vishal Mega Mart failed and got indebted.

    Due to this, he sold his company to the Shri Ram Group. Shri Ram Group purchased the stake of his company Vishal Retail. Thus, he saved his company from being sold, but it was divided into two parts. 

    Thereafter, Ramchandra proceeded and began making his niche in the retail market. His company V2 Retail Market is currently one of the fastest-growing retail companies in India, and recorded a turnover of Rs 800 crore.

     
