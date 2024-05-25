Meet man, Ratan Tata’s half-brother, head of Rs 1 lakh crore company, his net worth is...

Noel Tata, a billionaire businessman is an integral part of Tata Group and heads a Rs 1 lakh crore company..

Ratan Tata is one of India's most celebrated billionaires. Known for his hard work, wisdom, and generous donations, Ratan Tata is the chairman of Tata Trusts, one of the country's biggest philanthropic organizations. While Ratan Tata never got married and has no children, his siblings have been managing the family business by overseeing various divisions. Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, holds a significant position in the Tata Group as well.

Being the sons of Naval Tata but having different mothers, Noel and Ratan Tata are half-siblings. While Noel Tata is the son of Naval's second wife Simone Dunoyer, Ratan and Jimmy Tata are the sons of Sooni Commissariat.

Noel Tata dons many hats under the Tata Group. Noel also serves as Vice Chairman of Titan and Tata Steel, which owns the brands Fastrack, Tanishq, and Titan Eyeplus. The respectable businessman has been a trustee on the boards of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust since 2019. In addition, he serves on the boards of Smiths Plc and Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited.

Noel Tata was named Trent's managing director in 1999. In 2012, he assumed the job of Vice Chairman, and in 2014, he became Chairman. Trent is home to several brands, such as Massimo, Zudio, Zara, Westside, and Star Bazaar. With more than 200 Westside stores currently operating throughout India, this fashion brand is by far Noel's most successful business endeavor.

Noel Tata graduated from Sussex University in the UK, and has also completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD). Noel Tata married Aloo Mistry, the sister of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of the Tata Group. The second-richest woman in India, Rohiqa Mistry, is also the brother-in-law of Noel Tata.

Trent became the fifth listed Tata firm to reach the milestone when its market valuation reached Rs 1 lakh crore as of December 2023, according to the Economic Times. Although Noel Tata's exact net worth is unknown, it is believed to be approximately USD 1.5 billion, or Rs 12,366 crore. Westside’s parent company Tent had a net profit of over Rs 554 crore in 2022.