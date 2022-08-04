Search icon
Katrina Kaif changes her name on Instagram to Camedia Moderatez, netizens think her account is hacked

Katrina Kaif's fans got stressed out seeing a new display name on her Instagram account and started speculating that her account might be hacked.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

In a surprising move, Katrina Kaif changed her display name on Instagram on Thursday, August 4, to Camedia Moderatez sparking rumours that her account is hacked. Several netizens started sharing the screenshots of her account on Twitter with the claims that her account on the social media platform might have been hacked.

Well, her latest post in a beautiful floral gown with the caption "Dreamy Florals something special coming soon with @gaurikhan" hints that this might be a promotional gimmick for her upcoming work with Shah Rukh Khan's wife, who is an interior designer by profession.

Katrina1

However, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress quickly changed her name back to Katrina Kaif putting rest to the hacking speculations and now, her display name reads back to 'Katrina Kaif' in bold.

Kaif, who married Vicky Kaushal in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in December last year, recently revealed that she is soon going to make an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. However, as per reports, she would not grace the couch with her husband but with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, her co-stars from her upcoming film Phone Booth.

READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif to appear in black and white striped dress costing over Rs 1 lakh

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is an upcoming horror comedy produced by Excel Entertainment and is slated to release in cinemas on November 4 clashing with Kuttey at the box office.

Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of acclaimed director and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj. It is led by a set of talented actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Arjun Kapoor.

Coming back to Katrina Kaif, after Phone Bhoot, she will be seen in the highly anticipated Tiger 3, the third installment in the Yash Rah Films' Tiger franchised headed by Salman Khan.

